Annual IREM-CCIM Economic Forecast features expert panelists, Jan. 24

The 12th Annual IREM-CCIM Economic Forecast features economic gurus, an award-winning zoning attorney, and panels of the industry’s top experts.

The event is Thursday, Jan. 24, at the Arizona Biltmore, 2400 E. Missouri Ave., Phoenix. According to a press release, registration and breakfast begins 7 a.m.; program is 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The recipient of this year’s Impact Award is Grady Gammage Jr., a real estate and zoning attorney and founder of Gammage & Burnham P.L.C. Long-time Valley businessman Jerry Colangelo of JDM Partners will present the award, according to the release.

IREM and CCIM speakers include, respectively, Cheryl Gray, president-elect of IREM, QuadReal Property Group; and Nick Miner, CCIM, CCIM Education/Ward Center for Real Estate, Orion Investments. The keynote speaker is Elliott D. Pollack, CEO of Elliott D. Pollack and Company, an economic and real estate consulting firm in Scottsdale.

Mr. Pollack is a graduate of Boston University and the University of Southern California, the release said, of the economist who has practiced for 45 years. For the past 30 years, he has been president of his economic and real estate consulting firm.

His many professional roles range from teacher to author, and expert for media and court purposes, the release noted. In addition to helping clarify how current and future economic conditions fit into the decision process, he explained how past decisions relate to the present situation.

The event is co-sponsored by the Central Arizona chapter of Certified Commercial Investment Member, commercial real estate’s global standard for professional achievement; and the Greater Phoenix Chapter of Institute of Real Estate Management, which is comprised of more than 280 professional commercial and residential real estate managers.