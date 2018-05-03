Alden A. Thomas joins the firm of Jaburg Wilk to expand insurance law practice

Jaburg Wilk has added Alden A. Thomas to the law firm as an associate attorney in their insurance coverage and bad faith and construction defect litigation groups.
Before joining Jaburg Wilk, Ms. Alden represented clients in insurance coverage and civil litigation, according to a press release. Prior to starting private practice, she clerked for Justice Patricia Orozco of the Arizona Court of Appeals.
“I’m very excited that Alden has joined the firm and our insurance law group,” said Insurance Law Practice Group Leader Nate Meyer in a prepared statement. “Her insurance coverage experience and her clerkship provide our clients with additional insurance depth and expertise as well as excellent writing.”
Ms. Alden, who received her law degree from the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and her undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Austin, is admitted in Arizona, the release noted.