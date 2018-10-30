Ahern presents on world travel through medical volunteering

Longtime Paradise Valley resident and physical therapist Kay Ahern will give a presentation on being a globetrotter in her field.

RSVP by Nov 9 to hear Ms. Ahern present on “World travel through medical volunteering,” according to a press release for the local chapter of the Circumnavigators Club.

The Circumnavigators Club-Desert Chapter invites guests to attend the opening meeting of the season and its banquet scheduled at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 18 at the Arizona Country Club.

The physical therapist who has volunteered in Bhutan, Vietnam, Nicaragua, Peru, St. Lucia, Tanzania and India will highlight her in-field medical volunteering overseas and the sponsoring organizations that sent her on the trips.

The Circumnavigators Club, which is an international club based in New York City with chapters across the US, has offered education, philanthropy and social gatherings since 1902, according to a release, noting membership qualifications of having “circumnavigated the globe in one direction, crossing every meridian.”

For details and reservations: circumnavigatorsdesertchapter.org.