A long road: Town Triangle saga concludes with final plat

A conceptual design shows the Ironwood Golf Villas. (File photo)

The uniquely wedge-shaped plot of Paradise Valley land, which has eluded local developers and planners for years has received a final plat municipal approval after years of effort.

Paradise Valley Town Council June 13 unanimously approved a final plat for an eight, single-family-home neighborhood titled, “Ironwood Golf Villas,” and unofficially referred to as “Town Triangle.”

Back in September 2016, Paradise Valley residents and real estate professionals Geoffrey Edmunds and Rod Cullum teamed-up with prominent zoning attorney Doug Jorden to submit plans for a residential subdivision on behalf of Town Triangle LLC.

The plat is a 9.6-acre, R-43 cluster plan site at the northwest corner of Northern Avenue and Scottsdale Road. Lots vary in size from 16,813 square feet to 38,665 square feet.

The council last discussed Ironwood Golf Villas on Sept. 13, 2018. At that time, the applicant was waiting for certificate of assured water supply, which was issued on June 3, 2019.

The documentation assured a 100-year water supply.

In addition, although not required until plat recordation, the applicant has secured the Letter of Map Revision approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which was issued Oct. 31, 2018.

Throughout 2016 and 2017, the Planning Commission and Town Council approved a number of ordinances including a text amendment, rezoning, a private roadway gate special use permit, a private roadway conditional use permit, subdivision signs and a preliminary plat.

The final plat is required to be in substantial compliance with the preliminary plat, which Senior Planner Paul Michaud confirms it is.

Prior to the vote, Councilman Paul Dembow voiced his support to Mr. Edmonds and Mr. Cullum for investing in Paradise Valley and working through the arduous process to see Ironwood Golf Villas through to completion.

Councilmember Scott Moore and Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner echoed the sentiments.

Mayor Jerry Bien-Willner, on left, and Vice Mayor Scott Moore (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

“I was on Planning Commission when you started this process — that was a long time ago,” Mr. Moore said.

“The amount of agencies you had to work through, and you got that worked out. Congratulations on that, I wish you success. You certainly went through the concerns of council, the residents of town and took a piece of property that’s been sitting there, and are certainly going to make it the best use that we were hoping and desiring to see at that piece of property — so thank you very much.”

Mr. Bien-Willner said he was on Planning Commission, at a different time from Mr. Moore, when different plans emerged for this piece of land.

“I was on Planning Commission when this was proposed for a three-story memory care and other type of intensive-use facility,” Mr. Bien-Willner said.

“At that time, I was told repeatedly that I didn’t understand that this would never get developed into R-43 homes; and thanks to the A-team over there, that was proven to be wrong. Thank you for keeping with our town’s traditions to keep low-density residential.”

Mr. Cullum and Mr. Edmonds did not speak at the meeting, but were in attendance to hear the council’s compliments.

News Editor Melissa Rosequist can be reached by e-mail at mrosequist@newszap.com or follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Mrosequist_