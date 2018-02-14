YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix recognizes individuals, corporations for leadership

YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix — which aims to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all — hosted its 24th Annual Tribute to Leadership Luncheon Friday, Feb. 9 to recognize outstanding women leaders in our community.
The Luncheon was at The Montelucia Resort, 4949 E. Lincoln Drive in Scottsdale. Festivities included a silent auction, a gourmet lunch, the musical sounds of Urban Electra and Tribute Honoree presentations.
Those who won include Kathleen Pechman, senior vice president – Enterprise CRA Manager, Compliance Risk Management, National Bank of Arizona, winning the Dorothy Willey award.
Tiffany Fisher, veteran engagement director, Team Red, White, and Blue, First Sergeant, G Co 29th BSB, won the Military/Police/Fire Award.
Dr. Maria Harper- Marinick, Chancellor, Maricopa Community Colleges, and Christy Moore, Founder and Owner, Social Spin, Inc., both won the Advocacy Award.
Dr. Elsie Moore, Professor and Director, School of Social Transformation, and Professor of African American Studies, Arizona State University won the Racial Justice Award.
Jenny Poon, founder, CO+HOOTS CoWorking, eeko Studio, CO+HOOTS Foundation, won the Community Service Corporate Award and Reda Riddle-Bigler, captain/paramedic, Phoenix Fire Department won the First Responder Award.
As for corporate and community awards, Dignity Health is honored with the Senior Champions Award. The city of Phoenix was chosen to receive the Women’s Empowerment Award.
Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold is the YWCA 2018 Financial Education honoree and Medtronic was selected in the Advancing Young Professionals category.
Tribute to Leadership is a special event set aside to recognize individuals and corporations that have generously given their time and talents to the community.
A highly prestigious honor, the 2018 Award recipients will join over 250 Tribute to Leadership alumni including Cindy McCain, Phoenix Fire Chief, Kara Kalkbrenner, President and CEO of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Patty White, and Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.