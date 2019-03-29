‘You Make Miracles Happen Breakfast’ slated for late April

The third annual “You Make Miracles Happen Breakfast” will benefit Catholic Charities Community Services’ Westside Head Start and Early Head Start Programs, which have helped prepare more than 1,100 low-income children for school readiness.

Westside Head Start helps children up to 5-years-old develop social, emotional, physical, cognitive, language, math and literacy skills in Avondale, El Mirage, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Buckeye, Palo Verde, Tolleson, Glendale and Peoria, according to a press release.

The free event begins at 7:30 a.m. with registration Tuesday, April 30 at the Grand Canyon University Arena, 3300 W. Camelback Road in Phoenix. The breakfast and program is scheduled from 8-9 a.m. Space is limited so pre-registration is recommended by visiting Catholic Charities’ website.

Among the speakers at the event will be a Westside Head Start graduate Josh Watt, who will share his experience as a Head Start student and how it prepared him for success in school and a career in teaching.

Mr. Watt works as a youth pastor at Redemption Gateway Church in Mesa and credits Head Start for his achievements.

Early Head Start is for children up to 3-years-old with Head Start for children from 3-5 years.

The program includes education, nutrition, health, parent engagement and disability services for expectant mothers, children ages 0-5, children with special needs, foster children, homeless families and families meeting poverty guidelines.