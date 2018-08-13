Vitalyst Health Foundation taking application for grants

Vitalyst Health Foundation, 2929 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix, has opened up the application process to Arizona nonprofits for their 2019 Innovation Grants.

For five years, Vitalyst has been awarding Innovation Grants to fund projects that have a direct impact on building healthy communities around the state. The Vitalyst Innovation Grants will fund projects that improve the health and well-being for a vulnerable population, a release states.

“We’re looking for breakthrough approaches to improve community health through policy and practice changes,” Suzanne Pfister, president and CEO of Vitalyst Health Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

“I encourage Arizona nonprofits who are working towards healthier outcomes for Arizonans with more effective, equitable and sustainable approaches to register for an informational meeting and learn more about our Innovation Grant process.”

Interested nonprofits are invited to register for informational meetings, which will take place Wednesay, Aug. 29 and Thursday, Aug. 30 Letters of intent will be due Wednesday, Sept. 19, and Vitalyst plans to distribute invitations to submit full proposals in early December, a release states.

In May, Vitalyst distributed $500,000 in Innovation Grants to four Arizona nonprofits: White Mountain Apache Tribe – Ndee Bikiyaa (The People’s Farm), the American Civil Liberties Union, Flowers and Bullets Collective and Sonoran Prevention Works.