VIP reception kicks off Catholic Community Foundation’s 30th anniversary

The Catholic Community Foundation of the Diocese of Phoenix kicked off the 30th Anniversary Crozier Gala with a VIP Reception on Sunday, March 11.
Gala co-chairs Pat and Bob Bondurant and Molly and Bob Stockley welcomed 90 guests to the Paradise Valley home of Jim and Carol Hebets, where they enjoyed bites from Fabulous Foods and wine from Caymus Vineyards.
Among the attendees were honored guests, Most Revered Bishop Thomas J. Olmsted and Most Revered Bishop Eduardo Nevares, according to a press release.
The highlight of the evening was a private performance by world-renowned singer Matteo Bocelli — son of Andrea Bocelli, accompanied by pianist, Josh Condon.
“The gift of having Matteo Bocelli perform for us is such an incredible way to jump-start this event,” Deacon James Carabajal, CEO of the Catholic Community Foundation said in a prepared statement. “The beauty and grace Matteo exhibited tonight in his singing performance truly reflects what we are celebrating and hoping to emanate at the upcoming gala.”
Sunday’s event set the stage for the Crozier 30th anniversary, the “Pearls of Grace” themed gala to be held at the Arizona Biltmore’s Frank Lloyd Wright Ballroom on April 14.
The gala will be a true celebration of Catholic education and community, featuring a selection of student artwork from 20 diocesan schools and performances by the Katzin Crozier Honor Choir.
All proceeds from the event will be granted as scholarships to the children of Diocese employees through the Crozier Catholic School Sponsorship Program.
Individual tickets and tables are now on sale — sponsorship and ticket information are available at ccfphx.org/crozier-gala.