Valley Leadership looks for next cohort of impact-makers

Valley Leadership has opened applications for the 40th class of flagship program Valley Leadership Institute, and Valley Leadership Accelerate, which is in its fourth year.
VLI will dive deeper into the most pressing issues facing Arizona and empower participants to have a meaningful impact on those issues, according to a press release.
Each year, approximately 50 members are selected for this nine-month Valley Leadership Institute program.
VLA will draw on the expertise of respected and influential business, civic and community leaders, to inform participants about timely Arizona topics and connect them with the people and organizations that are tackling those concerns.
“I am excited to start recruiting for our next year of programming. Our cohorts next year will be among the first to experience some of the changes from our newly adopted strategic plan,” Dave Brown, VL CEO says in a prepared statement. “I hope those who are interested in making a bigger impact on the most-pressing issues facing our community consider applying for either one of these great programs.”
Applications for both programs can be found on the Valley Leadership website. The deadline to apply is Monday, May 28.
“VLI Class 40 and VLA 2018 mark a step forward for VL,” Sarah Krahenbuhl, VL board chair says in a prepared statement. “I would encourage anyone to apply who is open to playing a deeper role in tackling the challenges and finding the opportunities for Arizona.”
Valley Leadership will host two recruitment events for those interested in applying. The first event is 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, and the second is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 8. More details about these events can be found at www.valleyleadership.org/events.