Valerie Thompson hosts celebration ahead of speed record attempts in Utah

Valerie Thompson — the world’s fastest female motorcycle racer, eight-time land speed record holder and Sturgis Motorcycle Hall of Fame member — hosted a celebration of speed Thursday, June 27 at her home in Paradise Valley.

Ms. Thompson is working to break another world record during SCTA Speed Week at Utah’s Bonneville Salt Flats Aug. 10-16, according to a press release.

Breaking speed and gender barriers, Ms. Thompson could be the first woman over 400 mph and first driver over 500 mph in a piston-powered engine vehicle, weather permitting.

Guest at the event were invited to join Ms. Thompson in Utah for chance to be part of history while they mixed, mingled and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and water.

In addition, guests received a special viewing of Ms. Thompson’s racing videos and movie trailer for her upcoming film, “Rockets and Titans.”

“I’m thrilled I was able to share a sneak-peek of my upcoming film Rockets and Titans,” Ms. Thompson said in a prepared statement. “I am so excited for people to see my story and battle to become the first motorcycle racer to shatter the 400 mph barrier.”

Local rock band, CTS performed their hit song “Quarter Mile” which draws inspiration from Ms. Thompson. CTS also customized a special guitar dedicated to Thompson, which guests were able to view at the event.

Tucson-based non-profit Beads of Courage also attended the event. Beads of Courage provides arts-in-medicine programs that improve the quality of life for children and teens coping with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, their families and the clinicians who care for them.

“I am honored to carry beads as a Beads of Courage Celebrity Ambassador,” Ms. Thompson said. “It takes courage to go 300-plus miles an hour on a motorcycle, but I am even more impressed by the courage shown by Beads of Courage members and families.”