UMOM partners with Phoenix Boys and Girls Clubs for summer program

UMOM New Day Centers has partnered with Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix to offer a summer program. (Submitted photo)

UMOM New Day Centers partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix to offer an on-campus summer program for kids living at the UMOM family shelter.

The eight-week program runs from June 10 to Aug. 2 for youths 10-18 years old, according to a press release, noting about 30 kids who attend daily. UMOM is noted as “Arizona’s innovative leader” in shelter, services and housing for families, single women and youth experiencing homelessness.

“The experience on the UMOM campus has been incredible so far,” said James Grubb, Boys and Girls Clubs teen specialist, in a prepared statement.

“All of the kids are wonderful and eager to get involved, and the parents have been very supportive.” He adds, “It’s great watching the kids’ growth and how some step up as leaders and set an example for the other teens. Goes to show, you can never judge a book by its cover.”

This program mixes fun with a purpose as there are structured activities and programs with some free time. Every day includes a group assembly in the morning and evening, the release said, describing the day filled with activities and competitions.

Programming includes photography and dance clubs, an emotional/mental wellness group, a college and career readiness program, and even field trips, the release noted.

“We are grateful for this partnership, it provides our kids an opportunity to learn, grow and have fun during their summer break,” said Cassidy Penney, UMOM marketing and outreach director, in a prepared statement.

“Another great thing about this partnership is that program participants also receive a free membership for one year to any of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Phoenix 13 locations, so they have continued support after they leave our shelter.”

Learn more at umom.org.