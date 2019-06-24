Thunderbirds donate to expansion at Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Thunderbird Charities recently donated $400,000 to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. (Submitted photo)

Thunderbirds Charities donated $400,000 to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in a check presentation ceremony Thursday, June 20 with the money going to the expansion of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit.

This was the second largest donation The Thunderbirds have made to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and since 1985, the organization has donated more than $2.6 million to PCH, according to a press release.

Because of donation from The Thunderbirds and other supporters across the Valley, the CVICU will double in size and will utilize new state-of-the-art equipment.

“We have a long standing friendship with Phoenix Children’s Hospital and are excited to be able to offer support to this outstanding Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit,” Chance Cozby, president of Thunderbirds Charities, said in a prepared statement.

“We’re fortunate enough to host one of the best golf tournaments in the world, but these are the days we look forward to. We’re honored to be a part of this project and celebrate this wonderful day, knowing that so many children and families will get such great treatment at Phoenix Children’s Hospital in the years to come.”

The CVICU has seen an increased demand in care over the last several years, a release states. One in 100 infants born today have a congenital heart defect.

The Heart Center at Phoenix Children’s is a unique center and is becoming an international destination for expert care. The donations will fund an increased number of beds, cutting-edge technology and a more robust continuum of care.

“Thanks to the generous contributions from our great friends at Thunderbirds Charities, the CVICU is able to double its number of beds, from 24 to 48,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

“The community will continue to feel the impact of these donations for years to come.”