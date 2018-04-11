Thunderbird School of Global Management raises 32K at Make-A-Wish Gala

An executive student cohort from Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management attended the Make-A-Wish Gala Friday, March 24 to support children suffering from life-threatening diseases.
Thunderbird executive graduates who attended the event raised more than $32,500 for kids. The event brought in over $3 million for Make-A-Wish Arizona, according to a press release.
“In 2018, our goal is to raise $50,000 for programs supporting kids in our community. We believe supporting nonprofits that show outcomes for kids is a good business investment.” said Helen Johnson, executive Thunderbird student and CFO, North America at Insight Enterprises.
Fellow Thunderbird student Amy Walters, who is employed as the IT director at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, echoes a similar sentiment.
“The Thunderbird School of Global Management is focused on developing leaders with the global mindset, business skills and social responsibility necessary to create real, sustainable value for their organizations and communities,” she said. “We are not just leaders in our businesses, we invest in the communities we live in and we are proud to be based in Phoenix.”