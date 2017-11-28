The Phoenix Heart Ball defines pinnacle of philanthropic grandeur

The 58th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball welcomed a sold-out crowd of over 800 guests.
The event, which is widely regarded as the premier charity and social event in the Valley of the Sun, was held at The Phoenician Resort, 6000 E Camelback Road, Saturday, Nov. 18.
Heart Ball funds support vital American Heart Association work, including cutting-edge research, lifesaving prevention and education programs and advocacy for improved health, according to a press release.
When the ballroom doors opened, guests were taken into a world created by Jose Graterol Designs, complete with gold, white, silver and black tones. Entertainment throughout the evening was provided by the JB Project.
“Every single person looked just wonderful and had a great time,” said Event Chair Char Hubble in a prepared statement. “Yet, even more important than that, we have nothing but gratitude for what they all did in helping to support the American Heart Association’s mission to save lives from cardiovascular disease and stroke.”
The event:
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Shoen served as honorary chairs and Lynne Love was this year’s Sweetheart. The executive team consisted of Vice–Chairwomen Jennifer Moser, Molly Stockley, along with Carolyn Jackson, chairman-elect.
Since its inception, Phoenix Heart Ball volunteers have raised over $30 million to fight the No.1 and No. 5 killers in America — heart disease and stroke.
In 1959 when the Heart Ball was introduced to the community, research for pacemakers, cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and bypass surgery was just getting underway. Many of the lifesaving programs Americans take for granted have been developed with help from funds raised by the Heart Ball.
Today, the Heart Ball is engaged in many educational and preventative programs in the community designed to educate children on nutrition and exercise, and teach adults about risk factors, cholesterol reduction and how to recognize the signs of heart attack and stroke.
Ten Arizona researchers in Arizona receive funding from the American Heart Association, totaling over 1.3 million dollars. Additionally, more than 30,000 Arizona school children visit the Halle Heart Children’s Museum each year.