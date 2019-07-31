The Association of Professionals and Students hosts graduation

As the nation and the world celebrate the conferring of degrees for the first half of the year, the Association of Professionals and Students Phoenix Chapter celebrated the class of 2019 in a graduation ceremony.

The graduation celebration aims to commemorate and promote higher education among underprivileged students with the assistance of volunteering professionals, community leaders, pastors and local politicians, according to a press release.

The celebration took place in the Palacio Real Reception Hall, 5109 W Thomas Road in Phoenix.

Approximately 80 students and their families ranging from kindergarten to higher education had the opportunity to listen a message of empowerment that encouraged the attendance to higher learning institutions while instilling the social values of service in the community.

Arizona Sen. Martha McSally sent a message to the graduates, Congressman Greg Stanton sent them a letter and Congressman Raul Grijalva gave congressional certificates.

The politicians who attended the event were Congressman Paul Gosar; Councilwoman Betty Guardado; Luis Falcon, representative of Congressman Raul Grijalva; Anne Doak, representative of Ms. McSally; Consul of Italy Massimo Paolillo; Consul of Brazil Rosilane Novaes; The Light of the World Pastor Isaias Campos; and The Light of the World Pastor Jack Freeman.

Organizations that attended included A New Leaf, Girls Leadership Academy of Arizona and Year Up.