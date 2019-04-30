Telemundo Arizona raises over $96k for Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Telemundo Arizona hosted a telethon that raised more than $96,000 for the Phoenix Children’s Hospital. (Submitted photo)

Telemundo Arizona and the community at large raised $96,265 to fund care, programs and services for patients and their families at Phoenix Children’s Hospital during the fourth annual Telemundo Telethon Wednesday, April 24.



Every donation of $20 per month or a one-time donation of $240 or more was celebrated with the delivery of a Superhero Sidekick stuffed animal to a child in the hospital, bringing smiles to patients battling illness, a press release states.



The telethon broadcast came live from the Phoenix Children’s campus, and included appearances from Telemundo on-air personalities; celebrity cameos; a phone bank featuring sponsors and community volunteers; and inspirational stories shared by the hospital’s superhero patients.



Several doctors and staff educated the community on topics ranging from injury prevention, nutrition, allergies, blood disorders, sports medicine, heart care, plastic surgery, language services and the admissions and financial process.



A goal of the telethon was to educate the community to ensure all families understand the depth of services available at the hospital, according to a release.



“When you tune in and see families, doctors and staff telling their stories of healing and helping, it inspires us all to want to contribute,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer of Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement.



“We are grateful for how the community supported this year’s Telethon. The funds raised will help Phoenix Children’s continue to provide the best patient care to the kids that need our help.”



Every dollar raised during the telethon directly impacts care, critical programs and services provided to patients and families. People can still donate via GivetoPCH.org/Telemundo1.