Successful Shemer Art Center event raises funds for summer art camps

A table of ladies enjoy their day at Shemer Art Center during the Art in the Garden and Sparkling Tea event. (Photo by Darryl Webb)

The Art in the Garden and Sparkling Tea event at the Shemer Art Center proved to be a successful and fun fundraiser for its summer art camps.

The event featured 25 Arizona artists showing works of art, while Alan Jones played live music. In addition, a silent auction was hosted.

The Sparkling Tea event was successful, with a sold-out crowd of 60 guests, according to a press release.

Shemer Art Center is located 5005 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix.

In 1919, developers led by Seymour Jordan formed the Arcadia Water Company and began drilling wells with the intent to sell home sites in the newly named Arcadia neighborhood. To house the foreman of the water company, the first home in Arcadia was built.

Kathryn Petty, White Lion Tea Co. (Photo by Darryl Webb)

In July 1984, long-time Phoenix resident and real estate investor Martha Shemer purchased the twice-renovated, Sante-Fe mission-style home and land.

Working with Mayor Terry Goddard, Mrs. Shemer donated the home to the City of Phoenix, not only to preserve the historical property but to also ensure it was used as a community center for city residents.

Today, the Shemer Art Center has become a cultural center for all ages.

It is a “home for the arts” that provides a unique and inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors to enjoy and learn about visual art, through classes, lectures, workshops, exhibits and events.

Areas of instruction offered year-round by professional teaching artists include drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, fused glass, mixed media, photography and jewelry-making.

For more information visit shemerartcenter.org.