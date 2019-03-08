Steak 44 to host annual fundraiser Dinner of Champions

Several celebrities are slated to attend Dinner of Champions, a fundraiser for the Animal Rescue Foundation, Sunday, March 24 at Steak 44, 5101 N. 44th St. in Phoenix.

Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescues Foundation works for animal welfare by pairing veterans with shelter to service dogs. ARF recently earned Charity Navigator’s highest four-star rating for 11 consecutive years.

Only one percent of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive this distinction, a press release claims.

This year a portion of the proceeds will also benefit Honor House. The mission is to provide a complete transitional package that utilizes resources from the community to meet therapeutic needs of our Veterans affected by combat.

Mr. La Russa will kick off the 2019 season off with his annual fundraiser.

“For the last three years with the help of Steak 44 and particularly Jeff and Mike Mastro we’ve been proud to raise thousands to dollars to help save animals across the country,” he said in a prepared statement.

“We are so proud once again to have this opportunity with our celebrity friends to raise even more much-needed funds for ARF and this year it is especially special to have my friend Brock Osweiler raising funds for veterans.”

NFL quarterback Brock Osweiler will also be in attendance.

“Honor House is a local military foundation that means so much to my wife Erin and I,” Mr. Osweiler said in a prepared statement.

“Honor House supports military men and women who are suffering from PTSD and other wartime brain traumas.

The work this foundation does is life changing for the individuals they help. Our goal is for Honor House to be able to expand their reach to many more men and women who’s lives can be saved.”

Guests at the event will get Steak 44’s cuisine, including vegetarian options and complimentary bar, while visiting with Mr. La Russa, Mr. Osweiler, MLB celebrities, NFL players and coaches.

Early confirmed attendees include Bruce Arians, Jerry Reinsdorf, Luis Gonzalez, Robin Yount, Sal Bando, Reggie Sanders, and members of the Red Sox Organization.