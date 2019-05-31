St. Vincent de Paul to use Amazon to solicit donations

Summer is here and with that comes challenges for organizations like the Society of St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP) to gather donations needed to serve the homeless and underserved of Arizona.

To offset the typical downturn in donations during our summer months, SVdP is tapping into our digital consumer culture with the use of Amazon Wish List to collect life-saving heat relief donations.

Functioning similarly to a wedding registry, SVdP enters its Amazon wish list items based on what is needed most. Items are prioritized along with how many of each are needed, according to a press release.

After a purchase is complete, Amazon then sends the items directly to SVdP so donors don’t have to drop them off or send the supplies themselves.

It’s a fast, convenient and efficient way for the community to contribute from their phones or computers.

Atop the summer list are necessities like water, hats, sunscreen and deodorant, but daily items like canned proteins, socks, underwear, diapers and shoes are always needed.

“Collecting summertime donations has typically been a challenge because so many people in the community leave town to escape the Arizona heat themselves,” Emily Radawec, SVdP community drives manager, said in a prepared statement.

“Because of this, we decided to shift gears and really focus on our Amazon wish list this year. Not only is this tool convenient for people out of town or would rather contribute to our cause from the comfort of their home, but it allows people to see exactly what our high priority items are at that point in time.”

According to the Maricopa County Public Health Department, in 2017, of the 132 heat-related deaths, 35% were individuals experiencing homelessness and 25% of those deaths occurred during excessive heat warnings.