St. Vincent de Paul raises over $1 million at its annual Restoring Hope Breakfast

On Nov. 16, Society of St. Vincent de Paul held its annual Restoring Hope Fundraising Breakfast at The Phoenician.

Emceed by Mark Curtis and attended by about 1,300 guests, the event is SVdP’s largest fundraising event of the year, according to a press release.

Supported by a matching gift of $500,000, made by Melani and Rob Walton, Craig and Connie Weatherup and other donors, the event raised over $1 million to support its mission to feed, clothe, house and heal Arizonans in need.

The room was filled with joy and gratitude as attendees heard from Resource Center Director Cherylyn Strong talk about how the new Resource Center is one-of-a-kind in its ability to deliver services to people with efficiency and compassion. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Maurice Lee shared about how the medical clinic serves the most vulnerable patients who would otherwise not be able to see a doctor.

Ozanam Manor Director Julia Matthies talked about how the transitional shelter celebrates victories large and small among its resident family.

Christy DeMuro shared how St. Vincent de Paul entered her family’s lives at just the right time. Nearly two years ago, Ms. DeMuro and her husband Adam received the devastating news that their son, three-year-old Paul, was diagnosed with leukemia.

Ms. DeMuro joined St. Vincent de Paul’s development team while Adam, an attorney, developed legal aid in St. Vincent de Paul’s Resource Center. St. Vincent de Paul allowed them to use their skills and talent while keeping a flexible work schedule dictated by Paul’s demanding oncology appointments.

The Dental Director Dr. Ken Snyder shared the stage with his young patient Erica, a high school student who hopes to work as a Google engineer someday. Erica is a current patient who struggles with severe issues with the alignment of her teeth, causing both health and dental problems. She is in the process of receiving orthodontic services, the press release stated.