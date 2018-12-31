Smith College Club assists students, prepares for signature event

The Smith College Club of Phoenix recently conducted the organization’s annual Holiday and Care Package Party. (Submitted photo)

Smith College Club of Phoenix will have its 29th Rose and Ivy Brunch, Sunday, Jan. 6, at Lon’s at The Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley.

Current students, their families, alumnae and prospective students are welcome to attend the club’s signature event.

Club members also recently conducted the organization’s annual Holiday and Care Package Party.

The annual party gathers alumnae to prepare and send exam week care packages to students on campus. There are 22 Phoenix area women attending Smith.

Club goals include bringing together alumnae for events, discussion and networking; increasing awareness of Smith College in the area; and helping recent graduates attain local employment and internships.

Club officers attending the December event included Laryn Callaway, Julia Richard, Stephanie Cargill, Benjamine Knight, Judy Pelham, Lauren Garner, Jean Howell and Sage Dillon.

For details and to learn more about the Smith College Club of Phoenix visit alumnae.smith.edu/smithcms/phoenix.

