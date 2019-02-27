Sixty Hearts: 60th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball Kickoff

Feb 27th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Executive Team: From left, Amanda Garmany (Vice-Chairman); Charlene Berge-Blum (Vice-Chairman); Kristine Thompson (Chairman); Sandy Magruder (Sweetheart); Jennifer Moser (Chairman-Elect). (Photo by Scott Foust Studios)

In honor of the past Heart Ball Chairmen, who spearheaded efforts in the Valley to raise money and awareness about the dangers of heart disease and stroke, the theme of the 60th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball is Sixty Hearts.

The 60th anniversary campaign shined bright at Saks Fifth Avenue at Biltmore Fashion Park on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Past Heart Ball Chairmen and the 100 women who make up the Heart Ball committee filled the second floor of Saks where a new line by Stella McCartney was shown with emphasis on sustainable fashion, according to a press release.

Tracy Serena (Kickoff committee) and Darlene Keller-Price. (Photo by Scott Foust Studios)

The executive team welcomed all with breakfast from the Herb Box, which has been an ongoing supporter of Heart Ball.

Chairman Kristine Thompson and her committee are dedicated to getting ahead of heart disease and stroke, for people to live their best lives.

In addition to Chairman Thompson, the 2019 Phoenix Heart Ball Executive Committee consists of: Vice Chairmen Charlene Berge-Blum and Amanda Garmany; Heart Ball Sweetheart Sandy Magruder; and the 2019 Honorary Chairs, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Nicholas; and Chairman Elect Jennifer Moser.

The 60th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, donning a cream and charcoal color theme with hints of silver and rose gold.

Since 1959, the women of the Phoenix Heart Ball have been committed to raising funds and awareness for vital community programs, education and research for the American Heart Association.

For more information on 2019 Phoenix Heart Ball visit: phoenixheartball.ahaevents.org.

Tags · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie