Sixty Hearts: 60th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball Kickoff

In honor of the past Heart Ball Chairmen, who spearheaded efforts in the Valley to raise money and awareness about the dangers of heart disease and stroke, the theme of the 60th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball is Sixty Hearts.

The 60th anniversary campaign shined bright at Saks Fifth Avenue at Biltmore Fashion Park on Tuesday, Feb. 12.

Past Heart Ball Chairmen and the 100 women who make up the Heart Ball committee filled the second floor of Saks where a new line by Stella McCartney was shown with emphasis on sustainable fashion, according to a press release.

The executive team welcomed all with breakfast from the Herb Box, which has been an ongoing supporter of Heart Ball.

Chairman Kristine Thompson and her committee are dedicated to getting ahead of heart disease and stroke, for people to live their best lives.

In addition to Chairman Thompson, the 2019 Phoenix Heart Ball Executive Committee consists of: Vice Chairmen Charlene Berge-Blum and Amanda Garmany; Heart Ball Sweetheart Sandy Magruder; and the 2019 Honorary Chairs, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Nicholas; and Chairman Elect Jennifer Moser.

The 60th Annual Phoenix Heart Ball will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, donning a cream and charcoal color theme with hints of silver and rose gold.

Since 1959, the women of the Phoenix Heart Ball have been committed to raising funds and awareness for vital community programs, education and research for the American Heart Association.

For more information on 2019 Phoenix Heart Ball visit: phoenixheartball.ahaevents.org.