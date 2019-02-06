Sierra Vista man wins big at Phoenix Suns game

Cammeron Swartz of Sierra Vista won $7,777 after making a 3-point shot at a Phoenix Suns game. (Submitted photo)

Casino Arizona awarded Cammeron Swartz of Sierra Vista with $7,777 Saturday, Feb. 2 after the Phoenix Suns fan hit a 3-point shot during the Suns-Atlanta Hawks game at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

The large payout was courtesy of Casino Arizona’s Lucky 7’s Shootout, a promotion that allows hopefuls to put their basketball skills to the test for a cash prize, according to a press release.

Mr. Swartz, 23, was randomly selected to be a contestant for the Casino Arizona Lucky 7’s Shootout and had the choice of shooting a free throw for $777, 3-point shot for $7,777 or a half-court shot for $77,777.

“I just had to make the shot,” Mr. Swartz said, remembering what was running through his mind prior to the shot. “Originally, I was going to do the free throw but figured I might as well go for the 3-pointer, and I hit it.”

A specialist in the U.S. Army, Mr. Swartz said he plans to save the money and put it towards his education once he retires from the Armed Forces, a release states.

“As the presenting partner of the Phoenix Suns, we are ecstatic to offer fans the opportunity to win a large cash prize in the Casino Arizona Lucky 7’s Shootout on-court promotion,”Ramon Martinez, director of public relations at Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, said in a prepared statement.

“On behalf of Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, we would like to congratulate Cammeron on his amazing shot.”

The Casino Arizona Lucky 7’s Shootout happens during each Friday and Saturday Phoenix Suns home game throughout the 2018-19 season.

