Shemer Art Center seeking work of local artists for upcoming exhibit

The Shemer Art Center and Museum, 5005 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, is accepting entries for three more weeks from artists across Arizona for a juried exhibition called Arizona’s Desert Beauty, which will run from May 29 to July 12.
This call is open to all Arizona artists over the age of 18. All works will be juried and should showcase the beauty of the state’s flowers, plants, trees and landscapes, according to a press release.
Entry Fees are $25 for one entry, $30 for two or $35 for three entries with a deadline slated for Friday, May 11. Those with questions can call 602-262-4727 or visit www.shemerartcenter.org.
An opening reception to showcase the selected artists will be at Shemer Art Center from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 31. The deadline for entries is Friday, May 11, 2018.