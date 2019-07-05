Sarah Krahenbuhl announced as 2019 Spirit of the Child Breakfast honoree

Sarah Krahenbuhl (Submitted photo)

Sarah Krahenbuhl has been selected as the 2019 Spirit of the Child Honoree for the Association for Supportive Child Care’s sixth annual Spirit of the Child Award Breakfast.

The annual event will be hosted at the Arizona Biltmore Resort on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 6.

The Spirit of the Child Award is awarded to an individual in the community who has dedicated their life’s work to improving the quality of children’s lives in the state of Arizona, according to a press release.

As Executive Director of Phoenix Suns Charities, Ms. Krahenbuhl works to support Arizona organizations in the areas of education, health and human services, and sports and recreation. She also serves as the vice president, social responsibility, overseeing all Phoenix Suns community outreach initiatives.

“For more than 40 years, the Association for Supportive Child Care has advocated for the needs of our children and had a tremendously positive impact on our community,” Ms. Krahenbuhl said in a prepared statement. “I’m humbled to be recognized alongside such a distinguished list of past honorees and, as a mother, I am proud to continue my lifetime commitment to ensuring that the future is bright for the children of Arizona.”

Currently, Ms. Krahenbuhl serves on the First Things First Phoenix North Regional Council, Board of National Ambassadors for Food Allergy Research & Education, Board of Directors of Southwest Human Development, Kadima Foundation Board of Directors, Grand Canyon University Sports Business Advisory Board and is a board director for the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park.

In addition, she is the past Board of Directors Chairwoman for Valley Leadership, the oldest and largest leadership development organization in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area.

For her philanthropic contributions, Ms. Krahenbuhl was given the 2011 Crohn’s and Colitis Woman of Distinction Award and was named one of the Phoenix Business Journal’s 2012 “Forty Under 40,” a prestigious award that honors top young leaders in the Valley.

“Sarah has committed so much time, energy, and passion into creating positive outcomes for children in both her professional and personal pursuits. We are delighted to honor her and celebrate the work she does to brighten the spirit of children across the state,” Nicole Newhouse, ASCC CEO, said in a prepared statement.

The Spirit of the Child Award is presented by the Association for Supportive Child Care. ASCC has provided services to child care providers, families and children since 1976.

In Arizona, 27% of children under 5 years old live in poverty and more than 50% of these children are unprepared for kindergarten. The organization works to level the playing field for all children and help break the cycle of poverty by supporting the many places where young kids spend their days with the essentials they need to be safe and engage with positive learning experiences.

Join the breakfast co-chairs, Cathy Brown and Cassie Breecher, and over 400 community and business leaders to honor Ms. Krahenbuhl and experience the impact being made on children in Arizona through early childhood education and beyond.

Visit breakfast.asccaz.org for registration and details.