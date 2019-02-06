Samaritan’s Purse collects 8.8M shoeboxes in Operation Christmas Child

Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, collected more than 8.8 million shoeboxes from donors in Phoenix and across the U.S. in 2018.

Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2018, the ministry is now sending more than 10.6 million shoebox gifts to children suffering from poverty, natural disasters, war, disease and famine, according to a press release.

These shoeboxes are packed with toys, school supplies and hygiene items.

Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 157 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories, a release states.

Those interested can still donate. Though drop-off locations serving Phoenix shoebox packers are closed until November 2019, anyone can still pack a personalized shoebox gift. Information about year-round volunteer opportunities can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/volunteerwithOCC.

“Thank you again to everyone who participated in this global project— many who do so year after year. These simple gifts send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten,” the organization said in a release.