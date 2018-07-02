Realtor preview event showcases inaugural Shea Signature offering

On June 27, local Realtors were invited to preview the show homes at master planned community Azure, Paradise Valley.

Azure is a private enclave of 66 residences located in Paradise Valley, featuring the first offering from Shea Signature, according to a press release.

Envisioned and designed by Shea Homes in collaboration with the award-winning teams of PHX Architecture and Greey|Pickett, the community features eight home designs, with two to five-bedroom configurations ranging from 2,986 up to 6,800 square feet.

With base pricing starting in the high $1 millions, Azure showcases a unique balance of modern and transitional architecture with clean lines, flat roofs, and glass, maximizing the mountain views.

