Piestewa Peak Chapter DAR members lay wreath on Memorial Day

Members of the Piestewa Peak Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution paid homage as part of the Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

Piestewa Peak Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution laid a wreath during the 36th Annual Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony at the Pioneer and Military Memorial Park near downtown Phoenix Monday, May 27.

Chapter members also distributed U.S. flags, copies of the U.S. flag code and bottled water to event attendees, according to a press release.

The Pioneer Cemetery Association and City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event to celebrate American military history with veterans and representatives from historical societies including Daughters of the American Revolution.

Members of Piestewa Peak DAR Chapter, from Scottsdale, were the newest of Arizona’s 41 active DAR chapters, chartered on Oct. 8, 2016. The chapter is named after Piestewa Peak in the Phoenix Mountains.

The peak was named for specialist Lori Ann Piestewa, a U.S. Army quartermaster corps soldier and member of the Hopi Tribe in northeastern Arizona, who died in Iraq on March 23, 2003.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War.

With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations. DAR members are committed to volunteer service having served more than 12.5 million hours in communities throughout the world during the past three years.