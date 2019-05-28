Photos: The Board of Visitors 104th Annual Charity Ball

The Board of Visitors hosted their 104th Annual Charity Ball in Paradise Valley, highlighting nearly 60 Flower Girls.

The highlight of the April 6 evening was the presentation of 58 Flower Girls by their fathers under the night sky at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. The presentation was followed by dinner and dancing in the ballroom.

“The time honored traditions of The Board of Visitors have endured for 111 years,” Board of Visitors Chairman Betsy Haenel said in a prepared statement. “We are grateful for the generosity of those who support our Annual Charity Ball and other events. Our benefactors allow us to fulfill our mission of serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.”

Established in 1908, The Board of Visitors is the oldest women’s charitable organization in Arizona.

“I am so proud to carry on the tradition of our organization’s cherished, signature fundraiser. This beautiful event is treasured by our Flower Girl families and guests who value our commitment to the needs of our community,” said Charity Ball Chairman, Julie Rauch, in a prepared statement.

Since its inception, The Board of Visitors has granted more than $21 million to local nonprofit organizations in the greater Phoenix community serving the healthcare needs of women, children and the elderly.

For more information visit boardofvisitors.org.