Phoenix Symphony names co-chairs for gala

The Phoenix Symphony has announced Lucia Renshaw and Bruce Covill as co-chairs of its New Year’s Eve Gala.

The announcement follows word that Sharon and Dr. Oliver “Ollie” Harper will be the event’s honorary chairs.

“Lucia and I are pleased to serve as event co-chairs for the 2018 Phoenix Symphony New Year’s Eve Gala, particularly since the event will honor Sharon and Oliver Harper and their continuing commitment to the Phoenix community. We share the Harpers’ focus on the community outreach and education programs of the Symphony,” Mr. Covill stated in a release.

“Last year’s event was wonderful, particularly the chance to listen to and dance to The Phoenix Symphony. The Gala committee is working to make the 2018 event even more fabulous – and to resume this as an annual tradition for music enthusiasts throughout the Valley.”

Ms. Renshaw is a Certified Financial Planner with Renshaw Financial, and Mr. Covill is president and CEO of Cyberitas Technologies LLC.

All proceeds from the New Year’s Eve Gala at the Arizona Biltmore benefit the symphony’s community outreach and education programs, which bring music to more than 125,000 children and adults in hospitals, homeless shelters, schools and the concert hall each year, the release stated.

The Phoenix Symphony presents an annual season from September through the beginning of June, featuring full-length classical and pops concerts at Symphony Hall in downtown Phoenix, as well as concerts in Scottsdale, Mesa, Prescott and throughout central Arizona.

For more information, phoenixsymphony.org.