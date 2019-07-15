Phoenix Fridas celebrate 15 years as local female artist group

An example of Phoenix Fridas founding member Anita Leach’s artwork. (Submitted photo)

Local female artists hosted a group art show at the July 5 First Friday at Fair Trade Café in Phoenix to celebrate 15 years of being in a collective art group.

The Phoenix Fridas — who headlined the event — aim to empower, support and encourage each other and others through art and by the ways of artist Frida Kahlo, who would have been 112 this year, as a role model.

A founding member of the Phoenix Fridas Anita Leach displayed her quilt art at the show. Her two pieces portray Mexican female influencers, “that are not as popular now and seem to have become forgotten,” she said.

In her new series, she chose famous female figures and used quilt material to spell out a word that represents them.

Ms. Leach showcased Valentina Ramírez, and chose the word “Valiente,” which is Spanish for brave and strong. Ms. Leach likes to use antique-like quilt material rather than modern day prints because she feels a connection with antique quits.

“It is not enough to create art, you have to have encouragement from you peers,” Ms. Leach said.

A group photo of the 10 members of the Phoenix Fridas. (Submitted photo)

Ms. Leach said when the group first got together, it wasn’t as strict or serious as it is now, likening the group to a book club. Members regularly meet every month and no payment membership is required.

“We all experiment with something new,” Ms. Leach said.

Ms. Leach remembers a unique experience of an early First Friday event the Fridas attended.

“We stood on the corner of Roosevelt Street and Central Avenue and dressed up as Frida Kahlo selling our art, when the sun went down.” Ms. Leach said starting to giggle. “We were completely in the dark. There were no street lights.”

Ms. Leach said she admires Ms. Kahlo’s “power of will to transit pain and the use of her suffering to create something beautiful.”

The Fridas have a small fund so sometimes they’ll decide to use the profit of a piece to put toward the group fund.

“Local artists need the communities support and the community needs art in their lives,” Ms. Leach said.

There are 10 members of the Fridas, which is the most the group has ever had.

Ms. Leach said 10 years ago, the Fridas needed diversity, leading them to recruit younger local female artists who use other forms as mediums. By recruiting younger Fridas, Ms. Leach is hopeful they will carry on the group.

“She (Ms. Kahlo) didn’t let negativity take over her life, she found ways of making it work for her,” Phoenix Frida Annalisa Rios said.

Luisa Leon, a local Mexican-American acrylic artist, joined the Phoenix Fridas earlier this year.

“I am inspired by my roots but I represent my roots and passion with more color that the recommend color palate,” Ms. Leon said.

Ms. Leon creates print outs to help expand her brand and her art by being accessible for her audience of 25- to 30-year-old women who are attracted to her demeanor and characteristic. She has been a longtime fan and follower of the Fridas.

Ms. Leon described Ms. Kahlo as, “having the ability to claim the air, she allowed her emotions to show strength and was an open book.”

When creating pieces, Ms. Leon will take progress photos of her artwork and when the piece is done she puts it in a slideshow video to show her audience how she created it, where she got stuck and how she powered through. Ms. Leon says she relates to Ms. Kahlo’s “strong and feminist” side.

Ms. Leon showed two pieces at the recent art show, one shows hands unclasped together. Her second piece is titled “Threads of Art,” which is a self-portrait of Ms. Kahlo where her body looks three dimensional and is texturized to create dimensions within the portrait.

“It is always exciting to have your friends in your space,” Fair Trade Café Owner Stephanie Vasquez said when hosting the Fridas. They normally have local artists showcasing their art.

Ms. Rios said the Fridas’ “Quinceañera” is a “milestone for our group, it shows that we the strength to withstand time.”

Editor’s Note: Ashley Oakes is a student-journalist at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.