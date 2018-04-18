Phoenix contingent at U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum ‘Days of Remembrance’

Supporters from around the country including a Phoenix contingent gathered to mark “Days of Remembrance” April 8-9 in Washington, D.C., with, from left, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum’s national annual fund chair, Amy Cohn; Andrew Cohn; and an unidentified guest.
At its 25th anniversary national tribute dinner on April 9, the museum honored all Holocaust survivors with its highest recognition, the Elie Wiesel Award. A total of 138 Holocaust survivors were in attendance, according to a release.
On April 23, the museum will launch its new special exhibition and initiative on Americans and the Holocaust. Five years in the making, the exhibition is the latest example of its 25-year legacy of exploring the complex questions Holocaust history raises to stimulate people to think about themselves and the society they live in, according to the release.
During the commemoration, the museum announced it would fulfill the founders’ bold vision for a “living memorial” to the victims of the Holocaust by ensuring the permanent relevance of Holocaust history for new generations, reaching global audiences and creating more agents of change who will work to make the future better than the past. To realize these ambitious goals, the museum is extending its campaign to reach $1 billion by its 30th anniversary in 2023.
In the 25 years since it opened, the museum has educated and inspired more than 41 million visitors, including more than 10 million children and nearly 100 heads of state. A permanent reminder on the National Mall in Washington, the museum inspires citizens and leaders alike to confront hate and indifference, end genocide and promote human dignity, according to the release.