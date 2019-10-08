Phoenix Children’s Hospital raises $831k

Phoenix Children’s Hospital is at 1919 E. Thomas Road. (Submitted photo)

With the help of the local community, Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation announced it raised more than $831,000 in September for its Step Up. Stop Cancer. campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

This amount includes cash and in-kind donations from businesses and individuals, according to a press release.

Step Up. Stop Cancer. kicked off Sept. 1 with an Arizona D-backs game, which brought Phoenix Children’s patient Angel Carden to the pitching mound to throw the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

Local businesses joined this movement to support childhood cancer research through cause-marketing campaigns that included menu item specials, days of giving and donations at registers. These efforts raised funds for the Hospital’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

“We are just astounded by the incredible support the community has provided our patients at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in 2019,” Steve Schnall, senior vice president and chief development officer at Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, said in a prepared statement.

“Thanks to the generosity of businesses and individuals in the community, we can continue to broaden the life-saving care at the CCBD.”

Step Up. Stop Cancer. united restaurants, small businesses and corporate sponsors to bring the focus of childhood cancer to the forefront during September. Additional fundraisers included kid-operated lemonade stands, special events and much more.

More than 20 businesses held a special fundraiser and raised awareness, including the D-backs, Camelback Volkswagen Subaru | Camelback Hyundai Kia, Cobblestone Auto Spa, MI Windows and Doors, Smile Generation, Coulter Cadillac Phoenix, Layton Construction Company, Massage Envy.