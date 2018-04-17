Phoenix Center for the Arts accepting nominations for Mayor’s Arts Awards

Phoenix Center for the Arts presents the Seventh Annual Mayor’s Arts Awards Thursday, Oct. 11, in the Margaret T. Hance Park Urban Plaza, 67 W. Culver St.
Nominations for this year’s awards officially opened to the public Wednesday, April 4 and will remain open until 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 4. Nominated artists will be asked to fill out a more detailed application in June to define and showcase their work, a press release states.
The Mayor’s Arts Awards serve to identify outstanding leaders in eight areas: Culinary Artist, Dance Artist, Literary Artist, Music Artist, Theatre Artist, Visual Artist, Young Artist and Innovative Arts Organization.
Finalists will be chosen based on the criteria of innovation, impact and collaboration, according to a press release.
“We like to see work that is innovative, collaborative, and makes an impact on the people of Phoenix,” Phoenix Center for the Arts Director Joseph Benesh said in a prepared statement. “Excellent nominees are those emerging and/or in their early-to-mid careers.”
Nominations can be made online by visiting phoenixcenterforthearts.org/maa.
“This year’s nomination form aims to be our simplest form yet,” Mr. Benesh said in a prepared statement. “The two-part nomination/application process will help us not only cultivate a hearty pool of nominees, but will also allow the artists themselves to showcase relevant work.”