Phoenix artists win Governor’s Arts awards at gala

Phoenix artist Craig Bohmler received the 2019 Governor’s Arts Award for Artist of the Year and Phoenix Theatre Managing Director Vincent VanVleet received the Individual Award at the 38th annual Governor’s Arts Awards Thursday, March 7 at the Renaissance Downtown Phoenix.

Twenty-one finalists in seven categories were selected for consideration by three volunteer selection panels.

In addition to Mr. Bohmler and Mr. VanVleet, 2019 honorees were:

Erica Herman, Casa Grande: Arts in Education — Individual

Arts for All, Tucson – Arts in Education — Organization

PSA Art Awakenings, Phoenix — Community

Desert Financial Credit Union — Large Business

Manley Films, Phoenix — Small Business

Also recognized at the event were Philanthropy honorees, Susan and Bill Ahearn of Phoenix and Louise and James Glasser of Tucson.

Longtime arts advocate Joanie Flatt received the Shelley Award, presented annually to an individual who has advanced the arts through strategic and innovative work in creating or supporting public policy beneficial to the arts in Arizona. The Shelley Award has been presented since 2005.

The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts in partnership with the Office of the Governor. Since 1981, more than 250 distinguished artists, individuals, cultural organizations, educators, businesses and philanthropists have received Governor’s Arts Awards.