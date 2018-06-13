Pearce Family Foundation launches new initiative

A Valley nonprofit has undertaken a new project designed for those who want to help families without having to make monetary donations.

The Pearce Family Foundation’s Community Angels program allows donors to give furniture, manual labor, cars and more to some of its Angels Around Us families.

Questions from supporters about helping in ways other than making monetary donations sparked the idea for PFF founder Meghan Pearce Alfonso to create a way for the community to assist the families when they need more than bills paid, according to a release.

The most recent contribution was a car for a family whose vehicle had started smoking and became unusable.

“This family has a child with asthma and another with autism, making being without transportation a problem when getting to and from appointments,” the release stated. “Within hours of posting about it on our Instagram page, we had a supporter wanting to know if she could donate her grandmother’s unused car.”

The Pearce Family Foundation, based in Phoenix, is dedicated to helping families at the home who have a child suffering from a chronic or life-threatening illness.

“From electric bills to the removal of bed bugs, our goal is to lift financial burdens off families, so they can focus on what matters most, taking care of their child through their medical journey,” the release stated.

Over five years, the organization’s main initiative, Angels Around Us, has helped more than 60 families pay their bills and stay in their homes, according to the release. Another project, Angel Pups, has allowed the nonprofit to contribute toward adopting and training service dogs for those who need them.