Patriots Ball raises money to assist veterans

The Southwest Veterans Foundation 4th Annual Patriots Ball fundraising gala will be 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort, 11111 N. 7th St. in Phoenix.

The theme will be Remembering Those Who Served.

“The theme was inspired by a song written by Phoenix singer and song-writer Ted Newman. Ted, who is also a veteran, will be an honored guest and will sing the inspirational song during the program,” Tom Sheets, Patriots Ball co-chair, stated in a release.

Congresswoman Martha McSally will sing the national anthem at the event sponsored by Salt River Project.

Glendale’s Uptown Angels will perform, featuring songs reminiscent of the Lennon and Andrews sisters.

“Their musical walk through history, enhanced by costumes of several eras, will help us remember the decades of veterans and patriots whose services and sacrifices will be honored throughout the evening,” according to the release.

Tickets for the ball are $125 for members of the Southwest Veterans Chamber of Commerce and $150 for non-members. They can be purchased at southwestveteransfoundation.org/patriots-ball or by calling 602-677-2961.

Profits from the Patriots Ball will help fund:

Veteran college and trade school scholarships.

Donations to veteran advocacy groups that provide support to veterans and their families.

Support of critical veteran issues such as homelessness, reintegration and suicide prevention.

Corporate sponsorships are available. Interested organizations can obtain more information by calling co-chair Patti Pyle at 602-236-8192 or Mr. Sheets at 602-677-2961.

The SWVF also is seeking donations for its silent auction, the proceeds of which will help fund a variety of programs. Individuals or organizations that would like to donate items for the auction can contact 602-677-2961.