Paradise Valley resident honored with Spirit of Philanthropy Award

Paradise Valley resident Carol Kern was recently honored at the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ 2017 Celebration of Philanthropy Luncheon held in Phoenix.
A board member with Jewish Family & Children’s Service, Ms. Kern received the Spirit of Philanthropy Award, which publicly recognizes volunteers who exemplify the philanthropic spirit through their contributions of time, effort and/or resources.
Founded in 1960, the Association of Fundraising Professionals is a professional association of individuals that generate philanthropic support for a wide variety of charitable institutions, acording to a press release.
Ms. Kern has been a volunteer board member with JFCS since 2005.
“On behalf of Paul E. Stander, M.D., MBA, our board chair, and the other members of our Board of Governors, we congratulate Carol Kern for being recognized with the Association of Fundraising Professional’s Spirit of Philanthropy Award,” Lorrie Henderson president and CEO of JFCS, said in a prepared statement.
“Carol is an invaluable part of our volunteer leadership here at JFCS. Her ability to collaborate with other members of our Board of Governors to carry out JFCS’ mission is truly exemplary. We can’t think of anyone more deserving.”
JFCS has been serving the greater Phoenix community since its inception in 1935, the press release stated. JFCS’ programs include: counseling, mental health assessment and treatment, early childhood trauma assessment and treatment, child crisis intervention and rehabilitative services, support for victims of domestic violence, substance abuse, work force readiness, and high school equivalency exams for teens in foster care.
“I am humbled to have received this award and even more so knowing the nomination came from the team at Jewish Children & Family Service,” Ms. Kern said in a prepared statement. “It has been my distinct pleasure to serve on this board of directors and being a part of the good work that the organization does in our community.”