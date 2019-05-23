Paradise Valley resident, doctor Vincent Russo earns award

Vincent Russo (Submitted photo)

HonorHealth recently awarded long-time Paradise Valley resident Vincent J. Russo, M.D., with the 2019 President’s Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Dr. Russo has been a member of the HonorHealth medical staff for 37 years and was recognized as an actively practicing orthopedic surgeon who has made outstanding contributions to the delivery of healthcare by providing excellent clinical care to his patients.

Dr. Russo has also traveled on numerous medical missions to Central America, according to a press release.

Jose Romo, HonorHealth COO, recognized Dr. Russo for his competence, compassion, and leadership, having served as President of the medical staff as well as the founder of their total joint program.

Mr. Romo commented on presenting the award that Dr. Russo is “known in the community as a caring physician who advocates for his patients … holding himself to very high standards that are reflected in the great outcomes his patients experience.”

In addition to his medical practice, Vincent Russo is also an accomplished artist whose sculpture “Together” depicts a patient in the hands of his care team providers. It is on view at the total joint center at HonorHealth Shea hospital.