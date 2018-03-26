Paradise Valley power couple among America’s 100 best party hosts

Jason and Jordan Rose made the party list — The Town of Paradise Valley residents are among honorees on The 2018 Salonniere 100: America’s Best Party Hosts.
The 2018 Salonniere 100 highlights honorees from 34 cities and 28 states in the U.S., representing a diverse and creative group of men and women with the ability to “leverage the power of parties to enhance the lives of others,” according to a press release.
Other winning factors were those who entertain with enthusiasm, creativity, passion and flair, the release said.
The Roses were among the 100 other notables including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Heidi Klum, Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon who made the list for their extravagant parties, the press release noted. Bob and Renee Parsons of Phoenix were also honored.
“From prehistoric times to the era of the French salonnieres—the social influencers of their time—to today, parties have always played a pivotal role in human civilization,” said Carla McDonald, The Salonniere‘s founder and editor in chief, in a prepared statement.
“The Salonniere 100 is our way of honoring those who are continuing the tradition of hosting parties with a purpose. Whether they’re welcoming guests to support causes, advance ideas, unite people, or simply bring joy to others, the Salonniere 100 honorees are America’s most gifted and influential cultural connectors.”
Mr. Rose, a native of Phoenix is co-founder of Rose+Moser+Allyn Public and Online Relations and co-founder of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships: Horses & Horsepower and the Stella Artois Derby DayClub at Turf Paradise. Mrs. Rose is founder of the state’s largest female-owned law firm, Rose Law Group.
The Salonniere, pronounced “sal-on-yair,” is said to be the nation’s leading, award-winning website dedicated to the art of entertaining. Stories range from party hosts’ profiles to entertaining tips and party ideas.
Founded to promote the joys of planning, hosting, and attending parties, The Salonniere’s name was coined after women in 17th- and 18th-century France whose influential parties, called salons, were “the power of thoughtful social gatherings.”