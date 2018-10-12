Paradise Valley artist to donate art proceeds to Arizona Humane Society

Paradise Valley artist Chad Little will, through Thursday, Nov. 1, donate half the proceeds from his art to the Arizona Humane Society.

Furthermore, the Littles will host a fall art show in early November to further his cause, according to a press release.

For the Arizona Humane Society, that means critical funding to assist the more than 17,000 sick, injured and abused pets that receive medical care at AHS each year, a release states.

“It is important to us that we support organizations that we believe in and as AHS continues to combat pet homelessness in the Valley, we will continue to support those efforts, one painting and one collar at a time,” Mr. Little said in a prepared statement.

As lifelong animal lovers and advocates, Mr. Little’s wife, Sophia, is also the founder and owner of Little Red Collar, a dog apparel company specializing in dog accessories. For every collar or leash purchased, they donate a red Little Red Collar to a shelter dog waiting for his or her new home.

“As the proud parents of three rescue dogs, we are driven to advocate for homeless animals in our community,” Mrs. Little said in a prepared statement.