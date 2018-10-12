Paradise Valley artist to donate art proceeds to Arizona Humane Society

Oct 12th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Paradise Valley Chad Little will donate half the proceeds from selling his art to the Arizona Human Society. (Submitted Photo)

Paradise Valley artist Chad Little will, through Thursday, Nov. 1, donate half the proceeds from his art to the Arizona Humane Society.

Furthermore, the Littles will host a fall art show in early November to further his cause, according to a press release.
For the Arizona Humane Society, that means critical funding to assist the more than 17,000 sick, injured and abused pets that receive medical care at AHS each year, a release states.

“It is important to us that we support organizations that we believe in and as AHS continues to combat pet homelessness in the Valley, we will continue to support those efforts, one painting and one collar at a time,” Mr. Little said in a prepared statement.

As lifelong animal lovers and advocates, Mr. Little’s wife, Sophia, is also the founder and owner of Little Red Collar, a dog apparel company specializing in dog accessories. For every collar or leash purchased, they donate a red Little Red Collar to a shelter dog waiting for his or her new home.

“As the proud parents of three rescue dogs, we are driven to advocate for homeless animals in our community,” Mrs. Little said in a prepared statement.

Tags ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie