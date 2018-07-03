Museum brings back pARTy to begin year of celebration

The pARTy in the Garden Saturday, Nov. 3, kicks off a year of events leading to the 60th anniversary celebration of the Phoenix Art Museum.

“Featuring an inside look at an anniversary-themed fashion installation and contemporary installations, as well as fine food, custom cocktails dancing under the stars, and the gala’s first-ever guest of honor, Arizona State University President Michael Crow, The pARTy in the Garden will play an essential role in supporting Phoenix Art Museum,” according to a release.

The Nov. 3 event revives the pARTy, an annual museum gala that took place from 2007 to 2015.

Benefit galas in support of the museum have raised more than $10.5 million to support exhibitions and arts education programs since The pARTy gala began in 2007.

Phoenix Art Museum’s official 60th anniversary is Nov. 18, 2019.

The gala will include custom cocktails, dinner, dancing and more, event organizers stated.

Guests will receive an exclusive viewing of the upcoming exhibition, Ragnar Kjartansson: Scandinavian Pain and Other Myths, and be able to view the museum’s recent acquisition of Mr. Kjartansson’s work, The Visitors (2012), a nine-screen video installation that features musicians and singers.

Complimentary valet parking will be provided. Individual tickets begin at $750, with additional benefactor-table and underwriter opportunities available at $50,000, $25,000, $10,000 and $1,000.

For more details on purchasing tickets or tables, visit tickets.phxart.org. For more information or to purchase tickets or sponsorships, contact the museum’s Special Events office at 602-307-2012.

All proceeds from the event will support Phoenix Art Museum.

Black and white cocktail attire is requested.