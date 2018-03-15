Mountain Shadows Celebrity Shootout to raise money for Ray of Hope Foundation

The Inaugural Mountain Shadows Celebrity Shootout is slated for Thursday, May 3 and Friday, May 4 on The Short Course at Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, and will feature a host of celebrities.
The event starts with a celebrity pairings party taking place Thursday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Camelback Overlook rooftop deck, with tournament play starting the next morning at 8:30 a.m., according to a press release
A portions of funds raised from the tournament will benefit the Ray of Hope Foundation, a non-profit organization which Super Bowl MVP and 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Ray Lewis and Creator/Host of the multi-Emmy awarding show “Sport Science” John Brenkus created, a release states.
The foundation aims to send uplifting messages to people struggling with hardships.
In addition to Mr. Lewis and Mr. Brenkus, a list of celebrities make up the roster that help with the organization’s mission to uplift those in need through personalized messages (“rays of hope”).
“We are so honored for The Ray of Hope Foundation to be affiliated with the Inaugural Mountain Shadows Celebrity Shootout,” Mr. Lewis said in a prepared statement.
“Thank you to the It Factor and all participants for spotlighting our mission and providing us the opportunity to send personalized, inspirational videos from an all-star roster of celebrities directly to those who are in dire need of hope in the Phoenix area.”
Golfers will take on The Short Course at Mountain Shadows for a par-3 shootout in support of the cause.
This private tournament will provide golf enthusiasts and charitable supporters alike with the opportunity to host their influential partners and clients while giving them a unique experience with multiple holes in one contests.
Mountain Shadows sits below Camelback Mountain in the Town of Paradise Valley, this boutique property has indefinable energy that draws people in and invites them to discover a truly unique destination.
Forrest Richardson, who created rugged slopes, rising ridges and dramatic mounds set in the scenic mountain landscape, designed the par-3, 18-hole course.
“The Short Course at Mountain Shadows is privileged to play host to the Inaugural – Mountain Shadows Celebrity Shootout,” Andrew Chippindall, vice president and general manager, said in a prepared statement.
“Our 18-hole all par-3 course challenges golfers with its meandering greens and heavy undulation, but is also very forgiving with large green surfaces and three different tee length options to choose from. The pace of play is fun and you get to marvel in the most pronounced views of Camelback and Mummy Mountains.”
On May 3 at the celebrity draft party players will walk the green carpet; mix and mingle with Valley VIP’s and attendees; bid on one-of-a-kind auction items all while experiencing food, spirits and entertainment.
After the teams’ celebrity golfer has been drafted players will have the opportunity to discuss winning strategies for tournament play May 4 on The Short Course.
Tickets for the tournament start at $4,000 per foursome. For event information please contact Natasha Borota at 416-516-9898 or Natasha@itfactor.biz.