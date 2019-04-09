Mental Health America of Arizona recognized Sue Gilbertson

Mental Health America of Arizona had its third annual Mental Health Hall of Fame Ceremony Tuesday, April 2 as Dr. Charles and Laurie Goldstein hosted the event honoring the advocacy of Sue Jost Gilbertson.

Sue Gilbertson is the founder of MIKID, a family-and peer-centered approach to improve the behavioral health and wellness of children and youth, according to a press release.

She has served on the boards of MHA of AZ, Visions of Hope, Arizona Behavioral Health Corporation, Arizona Foundation for Behavioral Health and as a governing body member of the Arizona State Hospital.

Beth Stoneking, Ph.D and clinical consultant, calls Sue Gilbertson “an advocate with class.” Karen Nick, retired Human Resources professional at Mayo Clinic, said she remembered Sue Gilbertson and her impact in the field,

“Sue was a household name for me in the mental health community,” Ms. Nick said in a prepared statement. “Our initial meeting seemed like a divine connection, given a concern I had for a child in my life. Sue was immediately helpful and feels like a long-time friend due to her warmth and caring.”

MHA of AZ’s vision is a mentally healthy Arizona, free from stigma and treatment disparities, through education, advocacy and the shaping of public policy.

The MHA of AZ Hall of Fame Celebration is also a fundraiser for two 2019 initiatives: the Mental Health at Work Training and the Mental Health in Schools Certification program.