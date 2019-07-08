Local organizations donate school supplies to Jewish Family and Children’s Service

Volunteers from both Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Just-In Time Moving donated 1,000 backpacks of school supplies to Jewish Family and Children’s Service. (Submitted photo)

Volunteers from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Just-In Time Moving assembled and donated, assembled 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies to Jewish Family and Children’s Service clinic locations in the Maryvale neighborhood and the West Valley.

This event was a part of JFCS’s 2019 Backpack Drive, which accumulated nearly 1,800 brand new backpacks for children grades K-12 in need across the Valley, according to a press release.

Jewish Family and Children’s Service is a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that attempts to strengthen the community by providing behavioral health, healthcare and social services to all ages, faiths and backgrounds.

The organization hopes for a future where families are strong, where our elders are cared for and where children are safe. It also has a commitment to core Jewish values that honor community and the continuity of the generations.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is a not-for-profit company that is committed, per a release, to helping Arizonans get healthier faster and stay healthier longer.

With a focus on connecting people with the care they need, BCBSAZ offers health insurance and related services to nearly 1.5 million customers.

BCBSAZ is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. The company employs nearly 1,500 people in its Phoenix, Chandler, Flagstaff and Tucson offices.