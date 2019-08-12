Liberty Wildlife gala slated for October

Liberty Wildlife will host the Wishes for Wildlife gala on Oct. 26 at its Rob and Melani Walton Campus, 2600 E. Elmwood St. in Phoenix.

A flyer for Liberty Wildlife’s OCt. 26 gala in Phoenix. (Submitted photo)

The event will feature sunset cocktails and fine dining from the campus’s wetlands, according to a press release.

Guests can walk through the Interpretive Trail to visit with Wildlife Ambassadors. Their handlers will greet guests and provide them with an up-close and personal experience with eagles, hawks, ravens and other Arizonan birds and mammals.

The silent auction will be filled with exciting opportunities and items; ranging from Arizona Experiences, fine dining, ladies and gents items, antique and collectibles and garden treasures.

The evening will feature a live auction and will also have a surprise wildlife experience, a release states.

M Culinary Concepts will present a hosted bar, passed hors d’oeuvres, a plated dinner and dessert. Ambassador owls will visit to see the guests out at the end of the evening.

Liberty Wildlife, a non-profit organization, takes care of over 10,000 animals annually with the goal of releasing them back into the wild.

Funds raised from this event will support their mission to “nurture the nature of Arizona through wildlife rehabilitation, natural history education and conservation services to the community.”

Liberty Wildlife also provides up close and personal experiences with native wildlife ambassadors to bring engagement to learning for students of all ages.

Tickets and table sales available now online. For more information go to http://www.libertywildlife.org/W4W/home/index.html or call 480-998-5550.