Leaders sought for Valley Young Professionals board

The Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce is accepting board of directors applications for Valley Young Professionals, a group for up-and-coming professionals in the Phoenix region.
The VYP board comprises business leaders between the ages of 25-39 “who are passionate about community involvement and are actively creating and overseeing a program that helps retain and attract young professionals to the region,” according to a chamber release.
The board is responsible for the direction of VYP and helps to identify content, speakers, venues and community partnerships. Additionally, those selected are asked to use their personal and professional relationships to help promote the work of VYP and the chamber.
“I am honored to serve on the VYP board with a talented and diverse group of young professionals. Together. we work to ensure VYP is creating experiences and events that enrich the professional lives of our fellow community members,” Erin Miller, VYP board chair and senior communications specialist for Sprouts Farmers Markets, stated in the release. “From public speaking and delegation to consensus building, the leadership opportunities provided by serving on the VYP board are beneficial for any young professional.”
Chamber president and CEO Todd Sanders said: “Facilitating the success of young professionals is vital to the future of our economy. VYP is the chamber’s tool to connect up-and-coming business leaders, provide opportunities for growth and ensure our young professionals are connected to our community.”
Applicants for the VYP board must be members of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce or Valley Young Professionals. Board members serve an initial two-year term with the option to renew for an additional two years. Those who are not members are encouraged to inquire about membership in order to be eligible, chamber officials stated.
Applications, which can be found at phoenixchamber.com/vyp-board-recruitment/, are due by 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 17.
For more information about the Valley Young Professionals, contact Emily Hegdahl at ehegdahl@phoenixchamber.com. For more about the chamber,
visit phoenixchamber.com