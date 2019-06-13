Kids in Focus exhibit to display at more locations

The Kids in Focus exhibit at the Scottsdale Fashion Square. (Submitted photo)

Kids in Focus, a nonprofit organization that uses photography to mentor and inspire at risk youth participants across the Valley, recently announced the dates and venues for its 2019 traveling photography exhibit.

The traveling exhibit comprises selected works from the 2018-19 program. After the opening reception at the Arizona Center and a two-month run at the Scottsdale Civic Center, the works from 30 young creators will be on display across the Valley.

Collections of the kids’ extraordinary photographs are on display at the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall (indefinitely), Art Intersection’s Gallery 4 (June through September), the Children’s Museum of Phoenix (June 17 through Sept. 15) and the Burton Barr Library (August and September).

Additional future locations, with dates to come, will include the Found:Re Hotel, Biltmore Fashion Park and artstudio 101, a release states.

Seventeen local photographers mentored the participating kids, who were given a point-and-shoot digital camera to use and keep and were taken to various field trip locations around town.

The kids also photographed on their own time as the program inspired them to search for interest and beauty in their daily lives. The resulting exhibit images are accompanied by student biographies, portraits and image captions written by the kids.

Each year, Kids in Focus pairs youth facing adversities including homelessness, poverty, neglect and abuse with Phoenix’s top photographers who inspire the kids to see the world in a new light.

These relationships foster self-esteem, creativity and trust, with the resulting photographs becoming an inspirational testament to the kids’ resiliency and the power of hope.

“Showcasing these moving images to audiences around the Valley, Kids in Focus aspires not only to share the beauty of the work, but also hopes to raise awareness and support for this life-changing program,” Founder and professional photographer Karen Shell said in a prepared statement.