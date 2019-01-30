Junior League of Phoenix to host annual Rummage Sale

The Junior League of Phoenix will host its 82nd Annual Rummage Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Arizona State Fairgrounds.

As one of the JLP’s signature fundraisers, the Rummage Sale provides shoppers with an opportunity to purchase an array of new and gently-used items at deeply discounted prices, according to a press release.

The Rummage Sale attracts over 3,000 shoppers and raised more than $120,000 in 2018. The Junior League of Phoenix’s more than 1,000 active, sustaining and provisional members donate and collect sale items throughout the year and contribute more than 1,800 volunteer hours to make the event possible.

In its 82-year history, the Rummage Sale has raised more than $7 million, contributing to the JLP’s legacy of impact in the Phoenix area, a release states.

Thousands of items will be for sale, which regularly include art; baby accessories and furniture; books; clothing for men, women, children and babies; collectibles; electronics; holiday items; and home office supplies, among others.

“The Junior League has a long-standing tradition of making a difference in the community through the Rummage Sale,” Cherie Rankin, chair of the 2018 Rummage Sale, said in a prepared statement.

“Not only do customers benefit from this event by being able to purchase high-quality merchandise at greatly reduced prices, but the entire community benefits from this event as money raised goes directly back into the community through the Junior League’s signature programs.”

The Rummage Sale is divided into two sessions: the morning session from 8 a.m. to noon and the afternoon session from 1-4 p.m. Admission to the morning session is $5 at the door, while admission to the afternoon session is free.

All items are 50 percent off during the afternoon session. There is a parking fee at the fairgrounds of $10, cash only.

For the past 18 years, the Junior League of Phoenix Rummage Sale has provided more than 40 uninsured and underinsured women with free mammograms each year, through a grant that originated from Susan G. Komen Arizona.

The free mammogram program has been supported for the past five years through the generosity of Fry’s Food Stores and the Desert Cancer Foundation of Arizona.

Funds raised from the Rummage Sale help support the mission of The Junior League of Phoenix, including its community programs and leadership training programs.

Current League programs are structured around the Junior League of Phoenix’s focus area of “Building a Healthy Arizona” including ROCKETS — Raising Our Children’s Knowledge by Educating Through Science; Kids in the Kitchen; Kids Cook with Heart; and Ending Hunger in the Classroom.