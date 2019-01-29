Judges, event volunteers needed for Arizona’s largest science fair

Arizona Science Center is putting out a call for judges and volunteers for the Arizona Science and Engineering Fair, Arizona’s state level science fair.

The fair takes place April 4-5, at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix, and 75 event volunteers and 175-200 volunteer judges are needed.

Managed by Arizona Science Center, AzSEF brings together first-place winners from school, homeschool, district, county and regional science fairs across Arizona to compete for thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships. The Grand Award winners in the Senior Division (grades 9–12) will be selected to compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair taking place May 12–17, here in Phoenix.

“This isn’t your stereotypical science fair,” Sari Custer, Arizona Science Center chief curiosity officer said in a prepared statement. “Many of these young scientists are working on original research including writing new math to improve Artificial Intelligence; researching ways to increase food production for the world and exploring cures for cancer, Ebola, and heart disease.”

Judging takes place April 4–5 at the Phoenix Convention Center for elementary, junior and senior divisions. Breakfast, lunch and training are provided, according to a press release. Judging hours are approximately 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on April 4 and 6:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on April 5.

Judges should have a minimum two years of college or a degree in any field. It is helpful if judges have some knowledge in at least one area of science: biology, chemistry, earth and planetary science, computer science, engineering, medicine and health sciences, physics, astronomy, animal science and math.

There is a high need for judges with advanced degrees and experience to judge in the senior division, and retired professionals are encouraged to apply.

Volunteer April 3–5 in a variety of roles such as setup; display and safety; and providing directions. Adults are especially needed on April 5 to assist with the awards ceremony setup. There are no educational requirements for volunteers, the press release stated.

For more information, or to register as a volunteer or judge, visit www.azscience.org/events-programs/arizona-science-engineering-fair/about/.